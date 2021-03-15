EFCC raids Yahoo boys hideout, arrests eight suspects in Ondo

Eight suspected internet fraud suspects also known as Yahoo-Boys have been arrested in Akure, Ondo State capital, following raids by the EFCC operatives from Ibadan, on Sunday evening.

The suspects were arrested in a hotel after a series of surveillance based on intelligence on their alleged criminal activities in the area.

According to a source, the EFCC operatives swooped on the suspected fraudsters in a hotel in Oba Ile Housing Estate in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects include; Olasukanmi Daramola, Oluwaseyi Akinluyi, Abiola Mutiu, Adebanjo Adegoke, Keyinde Idowu, Sunday Morufu, Adebayo Odewunmi and Ridwan Tobiloba.

The source said the EFCC operatives acted on intelligent report linking the suspects to alleged fraudulent activities, ranging from scams on numerous dating sites, obtaining money by false pretence and others.

No fewer than three exotic cars, mobile phones and laptops alongside several incriminating documents were said to have been recovered from the suspects.

However, the operatives said the eight suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

A resident of the area, who claimed to be a widow, (names withheld) and lives next door to the hotel told our correspondent that she had not been too comfortable with the activities of the boys and insecurity in her area because of the young boys living close to her.

