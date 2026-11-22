•People breaking into homes are not our officers —EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was established to hunt down financial criminals, but PHILIP IBITOYE reports that alleged heavy-handed tactics by its operatives have in several cases left innocent residents traumatised, raised questions about the agency’s enforcement methods and eroded public confidence in its ability to protect their rights.

THE time was 5:43 a.m., and Deborah (real name withheld to protect identity) was fast asleep in her Ilorin residence. The last thing she remembered before a bang jolted her awake was watching a cooking tutorial on TikTok. Confused, she dashed for her phone to light up the dark room and cover her naked body.

“EFCC, open the door!” unknown men yelled. But the young woman had barely put on a blouse before the men rushed into her apartment, barking orders: “Why didn’t you open your door? Where is your boyfriend? Is there anyone else home with you?”

Deborah froze, unsure of which command to answer. “I was so scared. I thought they were armed robbers pretending to be EFCC officers because of the aggressive force they used to break in,” she recalled.

Deborah’s experience, however, is not an isolated one. Investigations by Sunday Tribune reveal that residents of different homes in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, have had similar encounters with men they identified as operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Some described having their doors broken down before they could respond to knocks, while others said their phones and personal belongings were searched without any incriminating evidence found.

Some residents in the heart of Tanke, a popular community in Ilorin, who spoke with Sunday Tribune on the condition of anonymity for fear of arrest, recounted harrowing accounts of the ‘invasion’ of their homes, just as Sunday Tribune also reviewed photos and videos of broken doors at the residences.

Victims of these break-ins described the operatives as overzealous officers who arrived before daybreak and expected doors to be opened in seconds. They maintained that there was no resistance on their part to warrant the destruction of their property.

But the EFCC denies these charges, offering a distinctly different view of how its officers carry out raids in residential places. When asked to respond to the allegations of the victims of these break-ins, the EFCC spokesperson, Mr Dele Oyewale, explicitly denied the practice of breaking down doors as a standard operating procedure.

“Our standard operating procedure allows for professionalism and credible engagement with members of the public. We are not robbers, we are not bandits, and we are not marauders who will just break into people’s homes,” Mr Oyewale stated.

The EFCC spokesperson suggested that operatives who behave in the manner Deborah and the young men recounted are likely impersonators.

“The issues of people breaking into homes, they are not our officers… The very fact that you see people wearing the EFCC emblem does not make them authentic EFCC officers,” he said.

‘They operated like armed robbers’

However, the accounts of the Tanke residents offer a contrasting perspective on these operations.

Adisa, whose apartment is closest to the gate, recalled hearing bangs at 6:10 a.m. Before he could process the noise, men wearing the EFCC’s signature red jackets had already entered his home.

“My first thought was that they were armed robbers. I was shivering in bed when they entered. Even though I had locked my door the previous night, they broke in,” he recalled. “Seeing guns and red jackets actually brought slight relief because I knew I was not involved in fraud.”

Once inside, the operatives ordered Adisa to surrender and unlock his phone. After thoroughly searching the device and finding nothing incriminating, the officers questioned how a 2024 university graduate could afford a room-and-parlour apartment. He lamented that he had to spend over ₦25,000 to repair his badly damaged door.

His neighbour, Richard, recounted a similar story. “Before I could even get to the door to see who was banging so aggressively, they had already broken in. They searched everywhere, including my toilet, but found nothing. They eventually left for the next apartment,” Richard recalled, noting that the agents presented no search warrant and offered no explanation.

Recounting the invasion from his Tanke residence, Ademola, the third occupant, recalled being jolted awake a few minutes past six o’clock. His initial thought, according to him, was that he was being attacked by armed robbers. When Ademola demanded to know his offence, the officers immediately interrogated him about his rent and livelihood. Despite finding agricultural produce in his kitchen — evidence of his legitimate seasonal farming business — the operatives, he claimed, were still not satisfied and continued yelling at him.

“After the operatives found no evidence of criminal activity and attempted to leave, I challenged them over the destruction of my property.

“One of the officers cocked his gun and threatened to shoot me. He ordered me back inside my house to stay locked in until they left,” Ademola told Sunday Tribune.

Notably, the operatives were said to have skipped an adjacent apartment solely because neighbours informed them it was occupied by a woman. However, as Deborah’s ordeal proves, women are not always immune to the agency’s raids.

Landlord confirms EFCC officers raided his residence

Like the victims, their landlord rejected the suggestion that these men were mere impersonators. The Abuja-based lawyer confirmed the raid and the damage to his “very expensive doors”. He revealed that after lodging a complaint with the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, he was connected to the Ilorin office, which issued a direct apology.

“They did an investigation; at the end of the day, they found that it was their people that went to my house. So the guy [in Ilorin] now called and began to apologise,” the landlord told Sunday Tribune.

He noted that the Ilorin official pleaded with him not to escalate the matter through a formal petition. The lawyer agreed to drop the issue because he did not “want to pour away somebody’s garri”, suggesting that he had no intention of getting the offending officers suspended or sacked from the agency, though he stressed that their actions were entirely unlawful.

Efforts to reach the Ilorin zonal command proved abortive as of the time of filing this report.

But Mr Oyewale said “[EFCC operatives breaking into people’s homes] cannot be true” in response to Sunday Tribune’s enquiries, noting that the commission regularly takes “internal punitive measures” when its officials engage in unprofessional conduct.

“I am telling you that our standard practice does not allow any officer to go and break into people’s homes. If there is such conduct, we have our own internal mechanisms for enforcing discipline,” he said.

‘I still panic at unexpected sounds’

Despite these assurances, the impact of the commission’s operations continues to affect citizens caught in the crossfire. These encounters have left victims feeling unsafe in places they once considered safe.

Adisa told Sunday Tribune that days and even weeks after the incident, he would still get frightened out of his sleep because of the experience at the hands of EFCC operatives who broke into his home at 6:10 a.m.

“Now, months later, I still don’t feel safe in my own apartment, a place that should be my safe space. It’s crazy how they can do things like this and get away with zero accountability,” he said.

Similarly, Richard admitted that the psychological effects remain severe. “I get scared whenever I hear even the slightest unexpected knock on my door. Sometimes, it’s not even someone knocking; it could just be the sound of the wind, but I still panic,” he shared.

Ademola echoed the same sentiment, describing the encounter as “a horrible experience” that seemed like a movie. “That trauma is still around. It is not a good thing, I swear… There are even times that I can be sleeping inside the house and fear will grip me suddenly,” he said.

For Deborah, the incident has fundamentally altered her lifestyle. She says she no longer has the confidence to sleep naked and is now terrified by minor sounds in the middle of the night.

Can EFCC officers search homes without warrants?

To understand how these raids happen, one must look at the legal framework governing the anti-graft agency. Defending his personnel, Mr Oyewale claimed that the average EFCC operative has an arrest warrant embossed on their identity card. He further claimed that the identity card authorises them to conduct searches and make arrests.

“Most times, the public does not know that an average EFCC officer has a warrant of arrest embossed on the identity card. The identity card that our operatives carry authorises them to conduct searches and to make arrests,” he said.

However, human rights lawyer, Ridwan Oke, dismissed this as legally baseless.

“They have consistently claimed this [power]. If you check my [X timeline], you will find where I [criticised] an EFCC officer who claimed it. There is no law that recognises their ID card in place of a search warrant,” he told Sunday Tribune.

Legal experts note that the EFCC Act 2004, which repealed and replaced the original 2002 statute, is overdue for an amendment because it has few guardrails for the agency’s operations. This leaves the agency with broad statutory latitude. For instance, Section 7(1)(a) of the EFCC Act allows investigations into the properties of any person if their lifestyle and extent of properties are not justified by their source of income.In practice, that provision gives operatives wide discretion to scrutinise citizens, including young people, based on perceived lifestyle and living standards, even before a specific offence is established.

However, Oke clarified that the commission’s officers are law enforcement officers under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) and must follow strict search and arrest provisions.

He further explained that while Section 148 of the ACJA states that a search warrant may be issued and executed at any time on any day, including a Sunday or public holiday, such a warrant must only come from a court or Justice of the Peace with jurisdiction.

The principal partner at Iris Attorneys, a Lagos-based law firm, noted that although the EFCC claims broad powers under Sections 7 and 38 of the EFCC Act to “seek and receive information from any person, authority, corporation or company without let or hindrance”, various courts have ruled that this section does not override the requirement for a court order when invading constitutional privacy.

“Nigerian courts have consistently struck down mass, warrantless searches of phones and homes as a violation of s.37 CFRN. For example, EFCC officers searched a premises without a search warrant during an investigation. The Court of Appeal held in HASSAN & ORS v. EFCC & ORS (2013) LPELR-22595(CA) (Pp 18–19, Para. C): ‘As a general rule, where the premises of a person who is alleged to have committed an offence is to be searched, such an exercise can only be conducted upon the said premises sequel to obtaining a valid search warrant. For any search conducted on a premises without a warrant is unlawful and unconstitutional because the said act would amount to an infraction of the constitutional right to privacy as provided by Section 37 of the Constitution,’” the legal practitioner said.

Oke, however, cautioned that the constitutional right to privacy is not absolute, as Section 45(1) of the 1999 Constitution has watered down the effect of Section 37. Section 45 provides: “Nothing in sections 37, 38, 39, 40 and 41 of this Constitution shall invalidate any law that is reasonably justifiable in a democratic society – (a) In the interest of defence, public safety, public order, public morality or public health; or (b) For the purpose of protecting the rights and freedom of other persons.”

For victims who believe that their rights have been violated, lawyers say there are avenues for seeking redress, although the process can be difficult.

Section 34 (Right to the Dignity of Human Person) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) guarantees every individual the right to respect for the dignity of their person. It prohibits subjecting any person to torture or inhuman or degrading treatment.

Abdulrazak Ajidagba, an Ilorin-based lawyer who has had several encounters with the EFCC, explained that while the agency is empowered to conduct intelligence-led sting operations without warrants under strict conditions, these operations do not suspend citizens’ civil liberties.

“No sting operation can be lawfully conducted in a manner that violates fundamental human rights,” Ajidagba told Sunday Tribune. “Innocent people may occasionally be caught in raids. If a victim is cleared immediately, they usually leave with just an apology. However, if a victim is detained unjustly or abused, they have clear grounds to institute a fundamental rights action against the agency for damages.”

Likewise, Oke, who noted that the exceptions for executing searches without warrants are narrow, also said finding nothing does not automatically make an EFCC raid unlawful if the warrant was valid.

He noted, however, that if a raid was unlawful or excessive, there are three options available to a victim: Fundamental Rights Enforcement under Section 46 of the Constitution and the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules 2009; Civil Action for Trespass, Assault and Negligence; and a Petition/Complaint to the EFCC’s internal Professional Responsibility Unit and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The numbers behind the EFCC’s crackdown

To fully grasp the complexities of the EFCC’s enforcement tactics, it is essential to acknowledge the operational scope of the agency as it combats financial crimes.

In September, the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, presented his three-year stewardship report. He disclosed that between October 2023 and July this year, the EFCC investigated 39,615 cases, filed 14,476 cases in court, and secured 10,872 convictions, representing a conviction-to-filing ratio of 75.1 per cent.

Regarding financial recoveries, Olukoyede noted that the commission recovered ₦1,233,612,040,411.11, $684,478,457.32, £373,905.78, and €9,343,803.66 during this period, in addition to recoveries in other currencies.

“Our approach has been anchored on properly focusing our mandate in the overall interest of Nigerians, using the anti-graft war to stimulate economic growth, strengthen the rule of law, improve transactional credibility, enhance Nigeria’s image and attract foreign direct investment,” he said.

The EFCC chairman further noted that the commission recorded 46,288 offences across nine major crime typologies between 2024 and 2026, with advance fee fraud and cybercrime accounting for nearly two-thirds of the offences. He has continuously expressed deep worry over this trend, warning students against the consequences of cybercrime.

“There is no justification that will make yahoo yahoo acceptable. Contrary to the impression in some quarters, being a fraudster is not synonymous with creativity or being smart. As students, you are expected to channel your creative energies into useful engagements and not get entangled in cheating others of their resources,” Olukoyede warned, stressing that a conviction “is a burden that will leave a life-long scar”.

‘Stop acting like armed robbers’; EFCC asked to change tactics

Public criticism of these tactics is growing. On Thursday, November 5, the Kwara State Police Command hosted a youth interactive session aimed at bridging the trust deficit between security agencies and citizens.

During the session, social media influencer, Bashiru Kehinde, better known as DonKenny, confronted the EFCC representative, asking, “Why do we now have the EFCC operating like thieves? Are these sting operations lawful?”

Speaking with Sunday Tribune afterwards, Kehinde urged the commission to update its practices.

“We hear stories from people who have been victims of the sting operation, and the experience is not something you wish against your enemy, the trauma of thinking you may die or the shock that comes with the operation where you first think they are armed robbers or kidnappers, those type of trauma may take time to heal from,” he said.

Kehinde urged the EFCC to rethink its enforcement practices by leading only with intelligence to ensure that innocent people are not unfairly targeted and traumatised.

“I said it in the question I asked today [November 5], identifying your target, picking them up without causing harm or disruption to the community or innocent people around the location of their target should be the way to go. This is 2026,” he said, adding that identifying internet fraud suspects through profiling rather than forensic intelligence is an outdated law enforcement strategy.

Afrobeats singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known as Skales, also highlighted this operational flaw, taking to X on Tuesday, October 27, to condemn the agency’s methods. He said he had no problem with the EFCC doing its job, but he asked that it be done “with decency”.

A high-profile victim of a pre-dawn raid, Skales recounted how operatives stormed his Lekki home at 4:00 a.m. on October 10, 2023, while his six-month-old baby and her mother slept.

“I still have trauma from how they broke into my house the last time, causing my newborn’s mum to drop her… I still do! I hate them,” the singer wrote. “Stop acting like armed robbers… you are meant to help the society not become enemies of the society. The misuse of power needs to stop.”

Following the 2023 raid, Mr Oyewale initially denied the agency’s involvement, citing impersonation, before the commission ultimately admitted its men had indeed conducted the operation.

Despite reforms, pre-dawn raids continue

The EFCC leadership has announced measures aimed at addressing internal misconduct. Olukoyede disclosed that more than 40 personnel of the commission had been dismissed over corruption and financial malpractice during his tenure.

“You can’t be fighting corruption when your hands are soiled with corrupt practices,” Olukoyede declared.

Furthermore, on November 1, 2023, Mr Oyewale announced that Olukoyede had formally banned personnel from conducting night sting operations following a raid targeting Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) students in Ile-Ife, Osun State. The OAU operation involved 69 arrests, with at least 58 people subsequently released without charges due to lack of evidence.

However, subsequent incidents have continued to raise questions about the implementation of the directive. The experiences of Deborah, Adisa, Richard and Ademola, whose homes were raided before daybreak, are among the latest accounts of controversial operations involving the commission.

In June 2024, EFCC operatives raided two clubhouses in Akure, Ondo State, where they allegedly confiscated mobile phones, engaged in assaults, made random arrests, and damaged closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

The following month, the EFCC chairman set up a team to probe two officers seen in a viral video “manhandling a female worker” at the Regional Hotel in Ojo, Lagos State, during a pre-dawn raid.

Unannounced night operations also pose risks to EFCC personnel. On January 17, 2025, Aminu Salisu, an assistant superintendent officer in the EFCC, was shot dead during a night operation in Anambra State by a suspected internet fraudster. At the time, Oyewale said the officer was killed while discharging a “legitimate duty”.

Most recently, on October 26, operatives of the Lagos Directorate I of the EFCC carried out a pre-dawn operation at Applewood Estate, Orchid Road, Lekki, Lagos State, which also generated controversy.

A viral video showed a lady at one of the raided houses yelling at EFCC operatives to return her phone, which appeared to have been seized.

In a statement, the agency confirmed that the operation was carried out by 5:00 a.m., but said it yielded the arrest of 21 suspected cybercrime fraudsters and the seizure of five exotic cars. Two of them were later released for an apparent lack of evidence.

The EFCC explained that the lady whose phone was confiscated had stood in the way of the operation by making telephone calls to alert suspected fraudsters. The commission added that the phone was later released to her.

Ultimately, the EFCC leadership maintains that any deviation from professionalism is the work of rogue actors or impostors, not institutional policy.

“Most times, we have cases of impersonators going around to say they are EFCC. At the end of the day, you find out that it is not true. If we find out that any of our officers breaches any of these established rules of engagement, we have our own internal punitive measures that we [apply] to them,” the agency’s spokesperson added.

As the EFCC continues its campaign against economic and financial crimes, the lingering challenge is reconciling its enforcement mandate with the constitutional rights of citizens. The central question is one of accountability: whether the commission can ensure its officers respect the fundamental rights of the people they are mandated to protect during these early-morning operations.