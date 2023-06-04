An All Progressives Congress(APC) chieftain in Ekiti State, Adesola Adedayo, has said the recent probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) of the former governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi was politically motivated to edge him out of the ministerial slot.

The former governor was at the zonal office of the EFCC in Ilorin last Thursday to answer questions on petitions against him over alleged N4 billion misappropriation when he was governor between 2018 and 2022.

The former Senior Legislative Assistant, branded Fayemi as one of the most devoted leaders Ekiti and Nigeria had ever had, saying attempts to dent his image by the recent political undercurrent involving the EFCC would result in nought.

Adedayo, in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Sunday, said that the commission is saddled with the responsibility of probing any political office holder, but insisted that such coming at a time when scrambling for ministerial position was hotting up makes it looks suspicious.

The APC chieftain expressed optimism that former Governor Fayemi will be vindicated in the end, saying he has an unparalleled and rich political history in terms of performances in Ekiti that will let him off the EFCC’s hook without being hurt.

He urged the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa to handle the probe with professionalism and without allowing any politician to hide under this to bring the former governor to unwarranted public opprobrium.

Adedayo said; “As one of the ardent political watchers in Ekiti, I knew what each governor that had ruled Ekiti contributed. I knew that the former governor was instrumental to the implementation of the Social Security scheme in Ekiti, where poor elderly above 65 earned N5,000 monthly to cushion the effect of poverty on them.

“The governor attracted over $100m investment to Ekiti through partnerships with private investors from the local and international scenes to develop the state.

“He also rescucitated the moribund Ikun Dairy Farm in partnership with Promasidor with a sum of over N5 billion to generate a total of 10,000 litres of milk daily.

“The administration of the former governor dualised Ado-Iyin road, while it rehabilitated the Ado-Ilawe, Iluomoba-Ijesa isu-Ikole roads, reconstructed Ode- Omuo road, rehabilitated Oye-Ayede-ikun road, reconstructed Erinjiyan-Aramoko road, rehabilitated Ikere-Ise-Emure road , among others.

“It was during his time the International Cargo Airport was constructed. He also constructed the Ekiti Knowledge Zone and completed three phases of buildings at the state Secretariat for civil servants to have improved working condition.





” I believe that ex-Governor Fayemi deserves respect and not shame as being devilishly contrived by some hidden forces.

“The detractors should also know that only God can crown a king; if it has been destined that President Bola Tinubu will appoint him as a Minister, no force on earth can stop it”, he concluded.