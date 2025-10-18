EFCC pledges to obey Court order, halts actions against Anambra Bishop

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has assured the Awka High Court in Anambra State that it will halt all actions against Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim, Bishop of Awka Diocese, over the alleged sale of church lands pending the case’s determination.

Counsel to the EFCC, Mr C. A. Okoli, told the court that the EFCC would maintain the status quo and refrain from any further actions against Ibezim pending the court’s decision.

Okoli explained that the invitation letter to the Ibezim, dated Oct. 7, was issued before the Commission became aware of the pending court case.

“We are law-abiding and will stay all actions pending the determination of the substantive application.

“We are, however, requesting a date for a hearing,” he said.

Earlier, Ibezim, represented by his counsel, Mr Beluolisa Nwofor (SAN), informed the court that both parties had agreed the EFCC would refrain from inviting, arresting, or taking any further action against the Archbishop while the case is pending.

Nwofor also urged the court to suspend the EFCC’s invitation letter dated Oct.7, and signed by Farouk Abdullah on behalf of the Acting Zonal Director, Enugu, until the case is determined.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Peace Otti, consequently directed that a hearing notice be issued to the second respondent, Mr Echezona Onuigbo, who was absent in court.

Otti adjourned the matter until Nov. 27 for the hearing of the substantive application and any other pending motions.

Recall that a petition dated July 28, 2025, was submitted to the Enugu Zonal Directorate of the EFCC by Chief G. Tagbo (SAN), on behalf of Mr Echezona Onuigbo.

The petition alleges that Bishop Ibezim had no right or authority to sell any church property, as the Church’s Board of Trustees (BoT) is the legal custodian of such assets.

