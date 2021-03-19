EFCC: Ondo lawmakers, Clerk regain freedom after ten days

Respite came the way of the lawmaker in the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Felemu Gudu-Bankole and the Clerk of the House, Mr Bode Adeyelu, who have been in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) for over ten days.

The lawmaker and the Clerk were invited and detained over a petition written to the anti-graft agency by the former Deputy Speaker, Mr Iroju Ogundeji over an N2.4m allegedly diverted into their personal purse.

The lawmaker, Bankole, representing Akoko South West I, and the Clerk were released on bail after meeting the bail conditions.

The anti-graft agency was acting on the petition over a supposed seminar which the lawmakers are billed to attend in Lagos in December 2019, but they did not attend the seminar due to the situation in the country then.

It was, however, gathered that the EFCC has also extended invitation to more lawmakers of the Ondo Assembly, for questioning over the alleged N2.4m fraud meant for the seminar.

The Chairman House Committee on Information Youth and Sports Development, Olugbenga Omole, who confirmed the release of the lawmaker and the Clerk, said he was yet to be briefed on the invitation extended to other lawmakers by the reports EFCC.

