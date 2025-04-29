EFCC: Ohanaeze youths condemn arrest of Aisha Achimugu

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has condemned the arrest of businesswoman Aisha Achimugu at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Achimugu was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Her lawyer, Chief Chikaosolu Ojukwu, who confirmed her arrest, stated: “Aisha Achimugu, who voluntarily returned to the country from London, was arrested by the EFCC around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

“In light of what transpired in court on Monday, my client returned based on the undertaking before the court to honour the EFCC’s invitation but was arrested at the airport.”

Ojukwu criticised the EFCC’s action, describing it as a violation of a court order.

Reacting to the development, the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, described the arrest as an affront to the judiciary.

Okwu stated that it was strange for someone who returned to the country in line with her own averments before the court to be whisked away in such a manner.

He emphasised: “We had thought that the EFCC had stopped such actions, but this manner of arrest speaks volumes.

“From every record available, Aisha Achimugu filed an affidavit in court to voluntarily report to the EFCC today, Tuesday, and then appear in court tomorrow, Wednesday.

“It is then strange that, having returned to the country of her own volition, the EFCC swooped on her at the airport despite the subsisting court order.

“This confirms our earlier fears that her trial is political, and it is totally unfortunate.

“We urge the EFCC to respect the sanctity of the rule of law by releasing her.”

Okwu further urged the commission to resist the temptation of being used by politicians to target perceived political enemies.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE