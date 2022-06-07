EFCC officials storm venue of APC special presidential primary convention

As the All Progressive Congress (APC) Special Primary kicks off, officials of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC)stormed the Eagle Square, the venue of the party’s special presidential convention holding in Abuja.

The motive of the commission’s officials present at the venue is not yet known but it may not be unconnected with the move to prevent politicians from sharing money openly with delegates.

Tribune Online reports that EFCC Officials were seen moving from one point to the other at different parts of the venue of the convention.

It would be recalled that EFCC officials were also present at the PDP convention held last week at the Moshood Abiola International Stadium in Abuja, where former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerged as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flagbearer for the 2023 general election.

Meanwhile, delegates from different states have started arriving at Eagle Square the venue of the convention.

Also, there is a tight security arrangement at the venue as people without accreditation tags were not allowed near the venue to prevent unwanted crowds that characterized the last convention of the party held at the same venue.





Details later……

