EFCC, NSCDC arrest 13 illegal miners in Kwara, recover 5 trucks of mineral resources

Thirteen local miners, allegedly operating illegally in Kakafu village in the Patigi local government area of Kwara state have been arrested.

The suspects were arrested by the Ilorin zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in collaboration with the Kwara state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Federal Mines and Steel Development.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC in the state, Ayeni Olasunkanmi, the local miners were arrested on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, during a joint operation, which, he said, followed credible intelligence received by the EFCC over some suspected illegal miners operating in the area.

He gave names of the suspects as Buba Mohammed, Yusuf Umar, Surajo Shehu, Abubakar Abdullahi, Salisu Mohammed, Quadri Sulaiman and Nwafor Chinonso.

Others are: Abdullahi Isa, Mustapha Mohammed, Buhari Hassan, Basiru Jafaru, Murtala Jafaru and Jafaru Abdullahi.

“Five (5) trucks fully loaded with different brands of solid minerals were recovered from the suspects.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were not paying royalties to the Federal Government as required by law.

“The suspects will soon be charged to court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.

“You may recall that the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC and NSCDC, 8 Kwara had last Thursday, August 25, 2022, intensified efforts to tackle illegal mining in the state,” he stated.

