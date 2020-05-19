EFCC not a political tool, APC chieftain tells Obaseki over panel report on Oshiomhole

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Prince John Mayaki, has urged Governor Godwin Obaseki to desist from strong-arming the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) into pursuing its politically-motivated call for the investigation of his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, over alleged wrongdoing in the construction of the Benin Specialist Hospital.

Reacting to the protest staged by supporters of Obaseki at the EFCC in Benin City on Tuesday, the APC chieftain dismissed the panel report that formed the basis of the call to investigate Oshiomhole.

In a statement in Abuja, Mayaki stated that the composition of the investigative committee reflected from the outset “an underhand motive geared towards indicting and demeaning Oshiomhole” and not in all intent and purpose in the best interest of the people of Edo State.

Mayaki, who is the former Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Governor said “Godwin Obaseki must be reminded that the EFCC does not exist as a political tool for actors like him to wield when it’s convenient. The agency’s purpose is not join in an obvious attempt to harass and blackmail innocent individuals into adopting a political position.”

“All documents pertaining to actions taken by the Oshiomhiole-administration on the Specialist Hospital were approved and certified okay by Godwin Obaseki earlier on in his administration considering that he was a part of the team that executed them in the first place. It is obvious that this U-turn and recent twisting of facts stem from the governor’s desire to force Oshiomhole into endorsing him for another term at all costs.”