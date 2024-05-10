The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has apprehended 132 suspected internet fraudsters across various locations in Kwara, Cross River, and Osun States.

Dele Oyewale, the spokesperson for the EFCC, revealed this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

Oyewale stated that 64 suspected cybercriminals were arrested in Ede, Osun State, based on actionable intelligence regarding their suspicious fraudulent activities in the area.

“Recovered items from the suspects include 18 exotic vehicles, 18 laptops, 112 mobile phones, three Play Station games, five motorcycles, and other incriminating documents,” he noted.

In the same vein, 25 suspects were also arrested during two separate sting operations at various locations in Ilorin, Kwara State.

“This was sequel to credible intelligence about the activities of some suspected internet fraudsters operating within the state. Items recovered from the suspects included six exotic cars, different brands of phones and laptops,” he stated.

According to him, 44 suspected fraudsters were also arrested on Thursday in Satellite Town, Tinapa Junction and Parliamentary Extension areas of Calabar in Cross River State.

Items recovered from them included six exotic cars, 16 laptops and 38 mobile phones.

He said that all the suspects will be charged in court after the completion of investigations.

