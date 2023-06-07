The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) Ibadan Zonal Command has confirmed the arrest of 37 suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo State.

The suspects were picked up sequel to a security hint at Ologolo Estate and Omi Adio respectively in Ido Local Government Area.

Items recovered during the raid include

Items recovered from the suspects include seven exotic cars, one motorcycle, several mobile phones and laptops, among others.

The suspected will be arraigned in Court after the operatives of the EFCC might have concluded their investigation.