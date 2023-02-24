Israel Arogbonlo

The massive operation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to deter vote trading and other financial malfeasance ahead of tomorrow’s presidential and national assembly elections may have begun paying dividends.

With the interception in Lagos of the sum of N32,400,000 (Thirty-two Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira) allegedly suspected to be used for vote buying in Lagos. The recovery was made by operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Commission.

The suspect involved has been taken into custody for further questioning.

This was contained in a press release obtained by TRIBUNE ONLINE on Friday.

The Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa implored all personnel of the Commission deployed for election monitoring duties to show courage and not give room for unscrupulous persons to undermine the integrity of the elections through financial inducement.

Tactical teams of operatives are currently on ground in all the states of the federation and the FCT. Telephone hotlines have already been circulated through social media for members of the public to share information regarding financial malpractices with agents of the Commission.

Members of the public are also encouraged to report anyone trying to buy or sell votes by making use of the EFCC financial crimes reporting App, Eagle Eye, which is available for download on the Google Play or Apple store.

