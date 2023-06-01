Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday confirmed that former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, is being interrogated at the zonal command office of the anti-graft agency in Ilorin Kwara State, over alleged laundering of N4billion.

Tribune Online gathered that the former governor arrived at the EFCC office at about 9:40 am on Thursday in his unmarked black Toyota Lancruiser jeep.

It was also gathered that the former governor was made to trek inside the facility when he arrived as he was not allowed to drive in by the EFCC operatives at the gate.

However, reliable sources in the agency confirmed the development, saying that the former governor may likely be released today.

It was reported that in May 2023, Fayemi, through his lawyer, Adeola Omotunde, SAN, pleaded with the EFCC to allow him to present a book in honour of the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, on May 19, before honouring the agency’s invitation for questioning over money laundering allegations.

Confirming the development on Thursday, a source in the zonal command said, “Fayemi arrived at our Kwara command office at about 9:40 am today. Our operatives are currently grilling him over alleged misappropriation of N4bn.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE