EFCC drags ex-Oyo Permanent Secretary to court over N4.4 million fraud

A former acting Permanent Secretary in the defunct Oyo State Ministry of Natural Resources, Mr Rasaq Kolawole, has been arraigned for allegedly defrauding one Ibikunle Alonge of the sum of N4,400,000.

Following a petition by Alonge, the Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned Kolawole before the Oyo State High Court on one-count charge of obtaining money under false pretence.

Alonge, in the petition, accused Kolawole of collecting the sum from him as part payment for eleven and a half plots of land at Alabata Olosoko area of Moniya, Ibadan, in October 2018.

The former permanent secretary was said to have collected the money from Alonge through a cleric (names withheld) by pretending that it was part payment of the land.

Alonge added that it was after making the payment to Kolawole that he discovered that the land actually belonged to a woman (now deceased).

Since 2018, Alonge had noted that all efforts to get a refund thereafter remained unsuccessful.

Kolawole, who appeared before Justice Aderonke Aderemi, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In view of his plea, prosecuting counsel, Dr Ben Ubi, prayed the court for a date for the commencement of trial.

Justice Aderemi consequently admitted the defendant to bail on self-recognisance and adjourned the matter till June 24 and 25 for trial.

The one-count charge read, “That you, Alhaji Kolawole Rasaq on or about the 2nd of October, 2018, at Ibadan within the Ibadan judicial division of this court with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N4,400,000 from one Alonge Ibikunle through a cleric by falsely pretending that it was part payment of the cost price of eleven and a half plots of land situated, lying and being at Alabata Olokoso area, via Moniya area, Ibadan which you purported to have sold to him.”