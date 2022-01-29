EFCC detains VON DG, Osita Okechukwu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) today detained the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu.

The DG, who is a stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and a supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, it was learnt was detained by the anti-corruption commission over an alleged case of conspiracy, abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N1.3billion.

Tribune Online learnt that Okechukwu was invited by EFCC over the allegations against him and he honoured the invitation today at about 1.30pm when he arrived at the commission’s headquarters at Jabi, Abuja.

Though the reasons for his detention were unclear as of the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the VON boss was still with EFCC operatives who were said to have been quizzing him since.

When contacted, EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed to Tribune Online that the VON DG was invited by the anti-graft agency.

He, however, declined further comment on the issue.