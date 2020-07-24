EFCC: Buhari acted in national interest ― South East group

The South-East Amalgamated Market Traders Association has backed President Muhammadu Buhari on setting up of Justice Ayo Salami’s investigative panel to question the former Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu over allegations levelled against him.

The group said the action of President Buhari is in the national interest, and in line with his powers.

This is contained in a statement signed by the group’s President-General, Chief Gozie Akudolu and the Secretary- General, Chief Alex Okwudili.

The group said corruption has a negative impact on business, domestic investment and tax revenues which in turn affect the economy.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the impact of corruption on business is monumental. It ranges from unfair level playing fields, avoidable

favouritism, to expediency rather than quality as well as inflations and economic collapse.

“Corruption erodes trust, wastes taxpayers’ money, engenders poor quality service delivery and leads to defrauding of investors and traders. Corruption inhibits economic growth and affects

business operations.

“It has a negative effect on domestic investment and tax revenues. At a micro level, corruption imposes additional costs on growth for Companies and Business enterprises.

“The consequences of corruption are legion and business owners are at the receiving end of this cankerworm. This is why the present issues at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) must be handled without emotions and sentiments.

The Association, however, said it supports “the Ministerial memorandum from the Hon. Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami to President Muhammadu Buhari detailing infractions against the EFCC and its Managers was in order and in line with his supervisory responsibilities.

“That President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR acted in National interest and in line with his powers by setting up the Justice Salami Investigative Panel.

“The Panel as the name implies is

investigative and not a court of law. The Panel has provided opportunities for accused persons to defend themselves –nothing could be more independent and transparent than this presidential process.

“That CP Ibrahim Magu and his colleagues have the opportunity to provide answers to the questions posed by the panel and

defend themselves in the process.

“That the issues under investigation are serious financial issues ranging from alleged re-looting of recovered Property/Assets to sabotage in the investigation, prosecution of high-profile corruption cases and must not be swept under the carpet.

“That avoidable distraction, distortions, media orchestrations, fake news sponsorship and faceless damage to the reputations of

Public officials will never be a solution to a legitimate process, to establish guilt or otherwise, of principal actors in this

investigation”.

The group, therefore, threw their support to the fight against corruption by President Buhari, and

encouraged the Attorney General and Minister of Justice not to be distracted by social media and fake news publications.

