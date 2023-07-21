The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulkarim Chukkol, declared on Friday that the anti-graft agency was not only championing the fight against corruption and all forms of economic and financial crimes but also consolidating its efforts in battling these unwholesome acts.

Chukkol made these remarks in his speech at the passing-out ceremony for 318 EFCC Detective Superintendent Course 9 cadets held at the EFCC Academy in Karu, Abuja.

The acting EFCC boss noted that trends in economic and financial crimes keep evolving, adding that the detective superintendent cadets are joining the commission when it is consolidating the efforts of several years of battling corruption.

In view of this, Chukkol said the EFCC had to continue to put up a fierce battle against the emerging trends in economic and financial crimes.

According to the acting chairman, “Your passing out today and joining the ranks of the commission is coming at a time when we are consolidating the efforts of several years of battling corruption and all forms of economic and financial crimes.

“The EFCC, as you know, is championing the fight against these unwholesome acts being perpetrated by unscrupulous persons whose aim is gaining illicit wealth at the expense of the safety and security of the generality of the public and image of our dear nation.”

While reiterating the fact that the anti-corruption commission has zero tolerance for corruption, indiscipline, and unprofessional conduct, Chukkol told the graduands that the EFCC was being reorganised and re-strategised as a way of self-appraisal and repositioning.

He then warned the graduands against any act of corruption, disloyalty, or disobedience to constituted authority, which he declared would earn them expulsion.

“Any act of corruption, disloyalty, disobedience to constituted authority, and insubordination will be decisively dealt with, and the defaulters shown the exit,” the EFCC boss warned.

Chukkol admonished the graduands to acquaint themselves with the commission’s staff regulations and all other policies and manuals, adding that they must internalize these and allow them to be their daily guide.

Earlier in his welcome address at the event, the Commandant of the EFCC Academy, Tayo Olowonihi, informed that the graduands were taken through basic law enforcement training in a period of 12 months, spanning between July 31, 2022, and July 21, 2023.

The commandant urged the graduands to always be guided by the truth throughout their careers.

