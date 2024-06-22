The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested two former employees of Union Bank in Makurdi, Benue State, on allegations of stealing N4,199,500 from a deceased customer’s account.

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement released on Saturday in Abuja.

The suspects, identified as Idah Ogoh and Agbo Okwute, were apprehended on Friday following a petition by Union Bank regarding fraudulent activities linked to the account of the late Emmanuel Azer Agenna.

According to the EFCC, the fraudulent activities came to light when the family of the deceased contacted the bank to ascertain the account balance for probate processing.

They were shocked to find discrepancies in the balance provided by the bank, prompting them to file a complaint about unauthorized debits.

The bank’s subsequent internal investigation revealed that a debit card had been fraudulently issued on May 10, 2023, linked to the deceased’s account.

This card was used to make several unauthorized transactions, resulting in significant withdrawals.

“Their arrest followed a petition against them by the bank on fraudulent debits on a deceased customer, Emmanuel Azer Agenna’s account,” Oyewale stated. “The dealings were uncovered when the family of the deceased approached the bank for the balance on the account for probate processing. The family disputed the balance given to them by the bank and subsequently raised a complaint regarding unauthorized debits.”

He said that the debit card was procured by Ifah Ogoh, one of the bank’s Sales and Service Associates which was authorised by the bank on the same date.

“Further findings by the bank showed that the procured card by Ogoh was handed over to another Sales and Service Associate, Agbo Okwute, who eventually delivered the card to an accomplice for transfer and withdrawal of funds from the account of the deceased.

“Several withdrawals were allegedly made by the suspects through the accomplice.

“The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.

