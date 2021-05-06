EFCC arrests siblings over alleged internet fraud in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested two siblings for their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The suspects, Queen and Rowland Kalu, were arrested on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Amikanle Alagbado area of Lagos State.

Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who revealed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Lagos, said that their arrest followed credible intelligence received by the commission about their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud and online dating scam.

Wilson noted that Upon their arrest, Queen, who is a graduate of Banking and Finance, confessed to the crime, saying that she was involved in online dating and had made some money from the crime.

He added that she also disclosed that she helps her brothers, including one Prince Kalu who is at large, to speak to their male victims and defraud them of their money.

Meanwhile, Uwujaren noted that a Mercedes Benz car and mobile devices were recovered from them, adding that they would soon be charged to court.

