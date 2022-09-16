EFCC arrests siblings, 14 others for internet fraud in Kwara

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 16 persons over alleged cases of cybercrime and possession of fraudulent funds in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the antigraft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, said that items recovered from them include eight exotic cars, phones and laptops.

The EFCC also said that the suspects were arrested on Thursday, following intelligence worked upon by the commission.

“The suspects are two siblings; Ahmed Ismail and Toheeb Ismail, including Suleiman Abduqudri Salati, Nurudeen Ibrahim, Boluwasefe Oyinloye, Bashir Azeez, Abduquodri Ibrahim, Raji Roqeeb, Tobiloba Raihan, Busari Mohammed.

Others are Olaoye Kolade, Bello Muhammed, Onime Bright, Adebayo Bolaji, Abdulqudus Zakariya and Adeleke Hassan.

The statement also said that the suspects would soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.