2023: INEC Disputes Claim On Additional Voters
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the claim of the increase in the population of eligible voters in the existing voters’ registerr…..
We Are Willing To Call Off Strike ― ASUU
The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, on Thursday, said that the union is willing to call off the seven-month-old strike if a concrete agreement is reached with the Federal Governmentt…..
Indiscriminate Waste Dumping: LAWMA To Shut Down Ladipo, Oyingbo Markets
Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) said that come next Thursday, both Ladipo and Oyingbo markets will be shut down till further notice, for reckless waste dumping, refusal to pay for waste services, and general poor waste management situation at the marketss…..
EDITORIAL: The Jilted Murderer In Adamawa
IF the story sounds insane, it is precisely because insanity increasingly inheres different spheres of Nigeria’s social life. Ibrahim Muhammadu, a native of Gadawaliwol in Jabbi Lamba, Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa Statee….
EFCC internet fraud Kwara
Southwest PDP Backs Atiku, Insists Ayu Must Go
EFCC arrests siblings, 14 others for internet fraud in Kwara