EFCC arrests siblings, 14 others for internet fraud in Kwara

Latest News
By Biola Azeez - Ilorin.
EFCC internet fraud Kwara,
Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 16 persons over alleged cases of cybercrime and possession of fraudulent funds in Ilorin, Kwara State.
The statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the antigraft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, said that items recovered from them include eight exotic cars, phones and laptops.
The EFCC also said that the suspects were arrested on Thursday, following intelligence worked upon by the commission.
“The suspects are two siblings; Ahmed Ismail and Toheeb Ismail, including Suleiman Abduqudri Salati, Nurudeen Ibrahim, Boluwasefe Oyinloye, Bashir Azeez, Abduquodri Ibrahim, Raji Roqeeb, Tobiloba Raihan, Busari Mohammed.
Others are Olaoye Kolade, Bello Muhammed, Onime Bright, Adebayo Bolaji, Abdulqudus Zakariya and Adeleke Hassan.
The statement also said that the suspects would soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

2023: INEC Disputes Claim On Additional Voters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the claim of the increase in the population of eligible voters in the existing voters’ registerr…..

We Are Willing To Call Off Strike ― ASUU

The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, on Thursday, said that the union is willing to call off the seven-month-old strike if a concrete agreement is reached with the Federal Governmentt…..

Indiscriminate Waste Dumping: LAWMA To Shut Down Ladipo, Oyingbo Markets

Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) said that come next Thursday, both Ladipo and Oyingbo markets will be shut down till further notice, for reckless waste dumping, refusal to pay for waste services, and general poor waste management situation at the marketss…..

EDITORIAL: The Jilted Murderer In Adamawa

IF the story sounds insane, it is precisely because insanity increasingly inheres different spheres of Nigeria’s social life. Ibrahim Muhammadu, a native of Gadawaliwol in Jabbi Lamba, Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa Statee….

EFCC internet fraud Kwara

Southwest PDP Backs Atiku, Insists Ayu Must Go

EFCC arrests siblings, 14 others for internet fraud in Kwara

You might also like
Latest News

Whistle-blowing policy capable of eradicating societal ills ― US body, Centre for…

Latest News

Ogun PDP passes vote of confidence on Ayu, refutes Makinde’s claim

Latest News

Atiku jets out to Europe on business trip, to visit family in Dubai 

Latest News

Alaafin: Oyo kingmakers shortlist 10 out of 65 aspirants

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More