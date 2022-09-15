EFCC arrests owners of “Yahoo schools” in Benin City

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Benin Zonal command, have arrested two owners of “Yahoo schools” and seven other suspected internet fraudsters in Benin City, Edo State.

This was contained in a statement made available on Twitter by the EFCC on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

According to the commission, the two arrested suspects run an internet fraud coaching centre (a.k.a HK) in Benin City.

The EFCC said the suspected Yahoo school owners, Osagie Ogiemwonyi and Onukwugho Favour, and seven of their students were arrested at their centres following actionable intelligence worked upon by the Commission.

The EFCC further disclosed the names of the seven other suspected internet fraudsters students as Destiny Ohikwugbe, Chata Okoro, Ighodaro Omede, Ehigie Idemudia, Lawrence Daniel, Raymond Ogiemwonyi Oghosa and Henry Philip.

According to EFCC, the items recovered from the suspects include a Mercedes Benz GLK, Lexus 350, phones and laptops.

The commission added that an investigation is currently going on and the suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded.