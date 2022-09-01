EFCC arrests Ogun Speaker over allegation of financial impropriety

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday morning.

Tribune Online gathered that the anti-graft agency’s operatives picked Oluomo following his refusal to honour its invitation, while returning from Abuja at the Muritala Muhammad Airport, Lagos.

It was gathered that there was a petition against the Speaker and the leadership of the House over the alleged forging of signatures and financial documents of the assembly.

At the time of filing this report, Oluomo is still in the custody of the EFCC for investigation.

More details later

