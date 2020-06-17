EFCC arrests popular social media influencer, @adeherself, 4 others over alleged internet fraud

The EFCC Lagos Zonal Office has arrested five alleged internet fraudsters including one Adedamola Adewale, a self-acclaimed social media influencer.

Tribune Online reports that the five suspects were apprehended in different areas of Lagos during a raid by operatives.

In a statement, the anti-graft said Adewale, 20, and his accomplice, Lamina Hamzat Ajibola, were arrested at the Agungi area of Lekki, Lagos State while the trio of Israel Onyebuchi, Emmanuel Olayode and Valentine Nwokorie were picked up at the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

EFCC said: “The arrest of Adewale and Ajibola was sequel to intelligence linking them to online fraudulent activities with two brothers, Lasisi Wasiu Adeleke and Lasisi Riliwan Adeniyi, who are at large.

“They were arrested at a four-bedroom duplex belonging to the two run-away fraudsters.

“During interrogation, Adewale, a self-acclaimed model, who goes by the username @adeherself on Instagram, confessed to being a picker.”

He usually poses as a lady to hoodwink her foreign “preys”.

“Items recovered from the suspects include two Toyota Camry 2009 model cars, and a sum of N9,000,000.00 (Nine Million Naira only), which was found in Adewale’s account.

“The other suspects; Onyebuchi, Olayode and Nwokorie were arrested for their alleged involvement in a romance scam.

“They were arrested during another raid, following a separate intelligence.

“Investigation revealed that Nwokorie was posing as a female American citizen and sending photos as a pornstar to defraud his victim while Onyebuchi was engaging in a love scam as well as forging foreign cheques.

“Items recovered from the suspects include laptops and mobile phones.”

All the suspects will soon be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded.