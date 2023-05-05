Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested no fewer than 62 persons over alleged involvement in offences bordering on internet fraud otherwise known as ‘yahoo-yahoo; in Ilorin, Kwara state.

The statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, said that the arrests, which were carried out in two separate operations, involved one Raji Wasiu Babatunde, said to have been arrested by the commission sometime last year, prosecuted and got convicted, but went back to his vomit and got arrested again.

The convict was arrested alongside 25 other suspects in an early-hour operation carried out at different locations in Ilorin on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

The statement also said that items recovered from the suspects include exotic cars, different brands of phones and laptops and charms among others.

The identity of the suspects are given as Yusuf Ahmed, Abdulazeez Ademola, Sulyman Mustapha, Yekeen Ibrahim, Samuel Adebayo, Raheem Moshood, Badmus Yusuf, Nurudeen Abdulmajeed, Abiodun Ayomide, Samuel Anuoluwapo, Ayodele Samuel, Ramadan Tijani, Soyinka Idris, Abdulhameed Junaid, Bashit Ismail, Temidayo Victor, Pelumi Adeboye, Lekan Oyedepo and Kudus Buhari.

Others are Oyedepo Julius, Oyedepo James, Adeboye Pelumi, Akole John, Mustapha Bashir and Solomon Tomiwa.

Acting on credible intelligence, the anti-graft men again on Friday, May 5, 2023, rounded up another set of suspected fraudsters in their hideouts within the metropolis leading to the arrest of a serving corps member, Salaudeen Muhammed, and 35 others.

They are Ashaolu Femi Richard, Olabisi David Oluwaseun, Adeyemi Marvelous David, Adekunle Aliyu Adeniyi, Amao Ibrahim Oluwasegun, Fakeye Tolulope Emmanuel, Fawaaz Ajibola, Lawal Adebayo Muritala, Sulaiman Saheed Olayinka, Azeez Ibrahim Olarewaju, Ayoola Emmanuel, Babatunde Oluwatomiwa Peter, Mayomi Olamide Faith, Samuel Mayomi Oluwaseun, Ayanda Samuel Oluwapelumi, Ajayi Mubarak Okikiola, Oke Ibukun Oyebisi, Owolaja Abayomi Oyewole, Taiwo Olatunbosun Apariola and Yusuf Olamilekan Ibrahim.

Others are Alufoge Toba Oluwaremilekun, Abiola Asimiyu Lukman, Quwam Lanre Busari, Damola Bello Lateef, Tijani Ridwan Lekan, Adeoye Quadri Olalekan, Folarori Abeeb Oladimeji, Bashit Abiodun Soneye, Adeoye Abdulgafar Olamide, Oladimeji Gabriel Junior, Ayinla Qudus Bashir, Uthman Mustapha, Aderoju Kayode Ridwan, Seun Elijah Simon and Taofik Qoweeyu Bosun.

The commission said that the suspects would be charged in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.





