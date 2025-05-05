EFCC arrests content creator for naira abuse in Kaduna

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal Directorate, has arrested social media content creator Muhammed Kabir Sa’ad over alleged abuse of the Naira.

In a statement posted on its official Twitter handle on Monday, the EFCC said Sa’ad, known by the handle @youngcee0066 on TikTok and Instagram, had posted a video showing himself spraying and stepping on Naira notes while daring the EFCC in Hausa to arrest him if they could.

Acting on intelligence and surveillance, EFCC operatives apprehended him in the Tudun Wada area of Kaduna and took him in for questioning at the commission’s local office.

He is expected to face charges once the ongoing investigation is concluded.

”Sa’ad made a video of himself on his Tik Tok and Instagram account @youngcee0066 where he was seen throwing Naira notes on the floor and deliberately stepping on them and daring EFCC officers in Hausa Language to arrest in him if they can.

”He was subsequently picked up in Tudun Wada area of Kaduna State, through surveillance and conveyed to the Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the Commission for interrogation.

“He would be charged to court upon the conclusion of his interrogation,” the post read.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE