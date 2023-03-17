Saliu Gbadamosi | Abuja

Wilson Uwujaren specialises in duping Nigerians desperate to migrate to Canada to work or further their education through fake visas and job offers.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, informed that the 32-year-old Ogungbamigbe, who owns a garden at Mpape, a suburb of Abuja, was picked up at the Transcorp Hotel, Abuja, by the commission’s operatives when he responded to an appointment, which was bait, to procure a visa for an applicant intending to migrate to Canada.

According to Uwujaren, “His arrest followed a petition by a victim who lost millions to the suspect as processing fees for a visa to Canada.

“The suspect had also promised the victim a job upon arrival in Canada. But he only delivered fake visas to the victims and all efforts to recover the money were futile.”

The spokesman then stated that the suspect would be charged in court as soon as the investigation was concluded.