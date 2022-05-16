EFCC arrests Accountant General of the Federation over alleged N80 billion fraud

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arrested the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, over an alleged N80 billion fraud.

Spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed his arrest in a statement issued on Monday evening.

He said Idris was arrested after allegedly failing to honour the commission’s invitations to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent act.

“Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday, May 16, 2022, arrested serving Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris, in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion,” Uwujaren’s statement read.

“The commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.”

According to the EFCC, the funds were laundered via real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.