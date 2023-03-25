Hakeem Gbadamosi – Akure

About 80 Point of Sales (PoS) agents, suspected to be buying and selling money to members of the public with higher interest were arrested by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in Ondo over the weekend.

It was gathered that the anti-corruption agents who moved around the state capital, Akure, discovered some agents charging higher rates and arrested some of the agents.

It was noticed that most of the PoS stands had been deserted by their owners over the fear of being arrested by the security operatives combing the state capital.

Some residents who spoke to our correspondent alleged that some PoS agents have been buying cash from banks, and they charge their customers exorbitantly while selling the money to them.

According to an eyewitness, who said the operatives stormed the popular Oja-Oba market along Oba Adesida road in Akure and arrested about 80 PoS agents.

“They have arrested about 80 PoS attendants in Oja Oba area, they visited these PoS centres to find out the amount they are charging customers and also ask customers at the centers. If it’s above the normal amount, they will be arrested.

“Some PoS attendants, who got wind of the development before the security agents get to the center, flee and close for the day.

A neighbour to one of the POS agents arrested, said: “She was here attending to customers when a woman came and asked how much he charges for every thousand naira.

“As at the time the transaction was made, I saw the woman who signaled to some men who whisked her away. But it is sad the way at which the PoS vendors have been exploiting residents because they have no option since banks are not opening.

“The PoS agents are making too many gains. You can imagine charging N250 for each N1,000 transaction. I hope the CBN would fulfill its promises of flooding the banks with naira notes to rescue the public from the extortion by the PoS vendors.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Elections: Nigeria sitting on time bomb – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that the democracy of Nigeria is under attack following…

Dancing continues as Appeal court dismisses Tribunal verdict, reinstates Adeleke as Osun governor

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has set aside the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which nullified the election of…

Ramadan: Leave betting for fasting, Naira Marley advises

Nigerian singer and founder of Marlian Records, Naira Marley, has advised his Muslim against betting during…

Breaking: Enough is enough, Tinubu tells aggrieved presidential candidates

President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has raised the alarm over an allegedly orchestrated plot to truncate his…

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most-capped international footballer of all time

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has become the most-capped men’s international footballer of all time after…

EDITORIAL: When will the senseless killings in Southern Kaduna end?

IN continuation of the genocide against the people of Southern Kaduna, about 30 people were allegedly killed in…