Olaleye Eunice
EFCC arrests 35 suspected internet fraudsters in Edo

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 35 suspected internet fraudsters in Auchi, Edo State. 

The anti-graft agency confirmed the arrest via its X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, stating that “credible intelligence” led the EFCC to bust the fraudsters’ activities. 

According to the statement, the suspected fraudsters were arrested in Vigilante Street, off Sabo Ibenafo Road, and at the back of the town’s Yak areas in Auchi.

“Items recovered from them at the point of arrest include nine cars, eleven laptop computers, 46 mobile phones, and two smart watches,” the EFCC stated.

The statement added that the suspects would be charged in court upon conclusion of investigations.

 

