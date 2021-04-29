EFCC arrests 34 ‘Yahoo boys’ over internet fraud in Ondo

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) arrested 34 suspected internet fraudsters also known as ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo state.

The suspects were arrested at their hideout by the security operatives over their alleged involvement in interment fraud after some investigation.

A source within the town told Nigerian Tribune that the operatives of the anti-graft commission stormed the community on Wednesday evening, arresting the suspects, who were code-named ‘Erinle’, following a tip-off.

The suspects include Adesuyan Ayoola, Oyesanmi Shola, Adegbole Victor, Osagie Ekiende, Akinayomide James, Okunade Jamilu, Omotoso Oluwaseyi, David Oluwatobi, Ahmed Rilwan, Saheed Odunayo, and Olorunfemi Emmanuel

Others are Obakpolor Tommy, Emmanuel Ibe, Temiloluwa Joshua, Victor Benjamin, Akinwale Oluwaseun, Ogunboye Dotun. Adeniyi Femi, Obademi Samson, Oladunjoye Teniola, Eze Raphael and Samson Fadugbagbe

Also arrested are Oguntimehin Bamidele, Moshood Kazeem, Oniye Damilare, Balogun Mayowa, Obadapo Wale, Ese Stephen, Atakili Pelumi, Adesumo Fatai, Olalekan, Demi Temidayo, Oshorun Joseph, and Oluwafemi Damilola Michael.

The source disclosed that all the suspects were taken to Benin in Edo state, after their arrest for investigation.

According to him, the late evening raid by the men of the EFCC operatives followed actionable intelligence on the suspects’ alleged involvement in internet-related crimes.

He said their arrest led to the recovery of valuable items, including nine exotic cars, laptops computers, mobile phones, documents and identity cards

When contacted, the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr Wilson Iwujaren confirmed the incident and said an investigation into the matter had begun.

He said, ” Yes, they were arrested and we have commenced an investigation after which they would be charged to court.”

