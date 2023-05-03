No fewer than thirty-four suspected internet frauds, popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’, have been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

A statement on the EFFC’s official Twitter handle, Wednesday, said its operatives at the Benin Zonal Command made the arrests on Tuesday, May 2, “in a sting operation based on actionable intelligence”.

The suspects included: Ese Collins, Benjamin A. Ifeanyi, Akparoboke Oghenero, Uti Jerry, Otega John, Joshua Broka, Jethro Saapila, Goodluck Ottwowatiohwo, Adilike Precious, Uvbierimi Raphael, Oyadan Clinton and Isusu Chukwuemeka, Esajini Fidelis, Monday Justice, Godwin Micheal, Osagie Igbe Uwa, Fidelis Goodluck, Emmanuel Jeremiah, Omokoro Omonefe, Emakpor Efetobore, Atunu Ewomaghea, Kingsley Onwudegiru and Esegbue Stephen.

Others were Ewomazino Odidi, Ishaka Samson, Chukwuyem Marven, Jephthah Eromosele, Ese Ozumu, Adelike Ifakachukwu and Osadolor Louis, Oghenemharho Prosper, Onoyeyan Daniel, Clement Ogiaide and Peter Ekepoburu.

The statement added that they had “made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded”.

