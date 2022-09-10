EFCC arrests 29-year-old Chinese for alleged illegal mining in Kwara

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a 29-year-old Chinese, Gang Deng, for alleged illegal mining in Ilorin, Kwara state.

A statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of the antigraft agency Wilson Uwujaren said that Deng was arrested on Friday, September 9, 2022 and found to be in possession of crude minerals without authority.

A truckload of minerals suspected to be lepidolite was recovered from him.

The suspect will be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.

