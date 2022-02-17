EFCC arrests 29 suspected internet fraudsters in Kwara

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arrested 29 persons in Kwara state for their alleged involvement in internet and other related fraud activities.

The suspects, who were arrested at different locations in Offa, Offa local government area of the state include Sikiru Mustapha, Abdulmartin Olawale, Gbolahan Abdulamin, Abdulfawaz Olakanmi, Tunde Saheed, David Komolafe, Adebayo Ridwan, Oluwatobi Akinbo, Fatimehin Kayode, Ibrahim Zakariya, Olajide Moshood, Ikudaisi Adesoji, Habeeb Adeyemi and Hassan Akorede.

Others are Ahmed Quadri, Olanipekun Ibrahim, Olabisi Ololade, Ahmed Akorede, Wasiu Adesina, Damilola Samsudeen, Olaloye Damilare, Nathaniel Laoshe, Adeniyi Opeyemi, Adebayo Shahajudeen, Segun Ajila, Kehinde Olaniyi and Ibitowa Toyeeb.

According to a statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of the antigraft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, the arrest followed credible intelligence received by the Command on the activities of the suspects.

He said that items recovered from them include mobile phones, laptops and cars, adding that some of the suspects had confessed to the crime and they would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.

