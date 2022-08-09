EFCC arrests 29 for alleged internet fraud in Ibadan

Twenty-nine suspected fraudsters have been arrested by operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) in a sting operation at the Omi-Adio area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The arrests were made last Wednesday, according to the EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement on Tuesday.

The suspects included Abdullahi Kehinde Tawab, Ayomide Alase Abiodun, Hassan Larla Olamilekan, Makinde Adebowale Saheed, Tofunmi Oyebade Segun, Rotimi Gbadamosi Ayomide, Igbamidun Joshua Olamiposi, Gbadamosi Samson Tobiloba, Qodir Ayoola Babalola, Frank Obi Ogechukwu, Olawale Abowaba Joshua, Dauda Kareem Oladayo, Hammed Dauda Akanji, Yusuf Akorede Abiodun and Haruna Adedoyin Kayode.

Others were Yusuf Lawale Raji, Adejare Ayuba Olamide, Owolabi Gbadamosi Moses, Victor Salami Gbenga, Abdullahi Teslim Taiwo, Oluwaseun Abowaba Samuel, Alase Ayodele Philip, Oduola Kunmi Ireola, Ajayi Olumide Olamilekan, Opeyemi Samuel Enitan, Yusuf Ayobami Qudus, Atanda Jamiu Olamide, Ibrahim Bashit Alade and Ilori Peter Oladapo.

Items recovered from them included mobile phones, laptops, two motorbikes, one iWatch, video games and jewellery.

Uwujaren said that they would be arraigned in court as soon as the investigations had been concluded.

