EFCC arrests 28 suspected internet fraudsters in Ilorin

Operatives of the Ilorin zonal directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, arrested 28 suspected internet fraudsters in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

In a statement made available to journalists by the anti-graft agency in Ilorin, it said the arrests followed credible intelligence linking the suspects to cybercrime activities across the state capital.

The statement by the EFCC said that the suspects were picked in some areas of the state capital such as Tanke, University Road, Oshin, and Agbabiaka areas.

“During the sting operation, seven exotic cars, including a latest model Toyota Corolla and a Lexus, two motorcycles, as well as expensive phones and laptops believed to be tools of the suspects’ illicit trade were recovered from them.

“The suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations,” the statement reads.

