EFCC arrests 23 suspects at Yahoo academy in Abia

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 23 suspects at a cybercrime training centre, popularly known as a “Yahoo academy”, in Umuahia, Abia State.

This was made known in a statement released by the commission via its official X account on Friday.

According to the EFCC, operatives from its Uyo Zonal Directorate uncovered the cybercrime training facility, identified as Yahoo-Yahoo Hustle Kingdom, on Friday, July 18, 2025.

Eight suspected trainees undergoing cybercrime training and fifteen other individuals were apprehended during the operation.

The arrested trainees include Toona Henry, Tavershima Solomon, Chi Orseer James, Ubee Benjamin, Gabriel Ibe Ifeanyi, Tindue Godwin, Muhammed Terwase Micheal, and Destiny Andrew.

Others arrested are Okezie Almond, Precious Osmond, Kenneth Prospect, Iweobi Chika Augustine, Nedolisa Victor, Kanu Austin, Anolu David, Collins Chinedu, Joshua Nnamdi, Ogechi Chibuzor, Michael Chinonso, Prince Chigozie, Festus Nwogu, Michael Lazarus, and Kingsley Ndubuisi.

The EFCC stated that the trainees were arrested at the training centre located at Doofco Palace building, behind Government College Umuahia, based on credible intelligence. The other suspects were picked up in separate locations within Umuahia, including Umudike, Ahiaeke, and Umugu.

Items recovered from the suspects include two cars, 15 laptops, and 34 mobile phones.

The commission said the suspects will soon be charged to court.

