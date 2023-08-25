Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Sokoto Command, have raided and arrested 23 alleged Internet fraudsters otherwise known as ‘Yahoo boys’ in the Bafarawa Estate of Sokoto metropolis.

A source from the zonal office of the EFCC in Sokoto said apart from Bafarawa estate, kalkalawa area Sokoto State was also raided after an Intelligence driven observations along with intensive close monitoring proved that the young men are living above their means with no genuine source of income.

This, according to the source, led operatives of the Commission to swoop in and arrest them while investigations continue.

Those arrested include; Joy Ofem, Azeez O. Naimot, Ibrahim Amadu, Aigbekan Daniel, Adedayo Michael, Imran Mubaraq and Oliyide Habeeblah.

Others include Wasiu Lukman Adekunle, Musa Abdulaziz, Abdullahi Ibrahim, Adejoh Nebiu Muhammad, Ibrahim Mubarak, Ahmed Ibrahim Abdullahi, Abdullahi senusi Adejoh and Umar Idris.

The list also includes Muhammad Nuhu, Faisal Ahmed, Aliyu Ismail, Elijah Adebayo, Abubakar Bashir, Sakariya Ibrahim, Balogun Abdulayyan as well as Buni Husaini.

Some of the items recovered include; Red Corolla sport 2009 model, White Corolla 2015 model, 16 different laptops, 1 Generator, 30 different phones and 2 MTN Routers.

The source however revealed that they will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

