EFCC arrests 15 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal Office, have arrested 15 suspected internet fraudsters in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The Commission made this known in a statement released via its official twitter handle.

The suspects are Sunday Okpe; Taiwo Adelagun; Obarakyo Tega; Fasuyi Oladapo; Mark Adedeji Kuju; Adelakun Kehinde Adewunmi; Temitope Gabriel Onore, Christopher Blessed and Aniche Ezenwa Francis.

Others are Abiodun Godspower Odion; Abiodun ThankGod Omoh; Raji Ayo Sheriff; Adeogun Babatunde, Olusesi Razaq Demola and Kole Adetoyinbo.

