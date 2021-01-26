The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, has arrested 13 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

In a statement released, on Tuesday, the EFCC said the arrest was effected following intelligence reports detailing the suspect’s alleged involvement in internet fraud and other related offences.

Four cars, phones, laptops and other incriminating documents used in perpetrating the crime were recovered from the 13 suspects.

The suspects are Kayode Adeoye, Ogunleye Yemi, Adio Taheed, Olaniyi Joshua, AbdulAfeez Kehinde. Others are Bakare Omolayo, Adesuntola Adebayo, Ridwan Gbolahan, Abdulfatai Waliu, Olayiwola Olamilekan, Raji Wasiu, Olawale Ibrahim and Tajudeen Mojeed.

The commission said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded More COVID-19 Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Again, Nigeria new weekly COVID-19 infections have witnessed yet another significant increase, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The second wave of the pandemic was officially announced after the infections began to rise in the first week of December…EFCC arrests 13 suspected Internet fraudsters in Ibadan

ICYMI: Biden Sworn In As 46th US President

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time. Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr…

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month.

Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

EFCC arrests 13 suspected Internet fraudsters in Ibadan