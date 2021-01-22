EFCC arrests 11 suspected internet fraudsters

No fewer than eleven internet fraudsters (Yahoo boys) were on Friday arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office in Osogbo, Osun State.

The Commission in a statement via its Facebook page hinted that the suspected Internet fraudsters were apprehended by operatives of the Commission who, acting on intelligence, swooped on their hideouts in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

According to it, the suspects, who variously claimed to be students, artisans, farmers and businessmen, are currently undergoing interrogation to ascertain their level of involvement in the alleged crime.

The Commission, however, listed some items from them as twelve cars which include three Toyota Highlander SUVs, one Mercedes Benz GLK 350 SUV, One Acura SUV, two Honda Crosstour, two Toyota Venza and three other Toyota brands.

The commission which said they will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded included other recovered items to be phones, laptops and other devices.

