EFCC arraigns two former Benue pension officials over N19m fraud

Two former officials of Nigerian Union of Pensioners, Benue State chapter were on Monday arraigned by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at Benue State High Court sitting in Makurdi over alleged conspiracy and misappropriation of pension funds to the tune of N19m.

The two past officials were; Victor Charles and John Omaku, the vice chairman and chairman respectively.

The duo were arraigned on two-count charges of fraud to which they pleaded not guilty.

According to the statement by Dele Oyewale, Head, Media and Publicity of the agency the duo were arraigned on two count charges of fraud to which they pleaded not guilty.

Count one of the charges read: “That you, Victor Gabriel Charles and John Aboyi Omakwu on 19th September 2013 in Makurdi, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court being entrusted with funds of Nigerian Union of Pensioners, Benue State Chapter Makurdi, agreed to dishonestly misappropriate N19,000,000 and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 96 of the Penal Code (CAP) 124 Laws of Benue State, and punishable under Section 97 of the same Law.”

The prosecution counsel, George Chia-Yakua asked the court for a commencement date of trial, while Barnabas Iorheghem who appeared for the first defendant (Charles) urged the court to admit his client to bail on liberal terms.

Iorheghem noted that the defendant had been on EFCC’s administrative bail and has not failed to respond to any of the Commission’s invitations.

Counsel to the second defendant, (Omakwu), Ikwe Adakole adopted the submissions of counsel to the first defendant in asking for bail for his client.

Justice Moris Ikpambese admitted each of the defendants to bail in the sum of N1million and adjourned the case till September 22, 2020, for trial.