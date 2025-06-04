EFCC arraigns two Chinese nationals for illegal mining in Lagos

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned two Chinese nationals, Zhang Hong Lin and Gao Pei Hai, before a Federal High Court in Lagos on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, illegal mining, and unlawful possession of mineral resources, including lithium and copper ores.

The accused were brought before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on Wednesday alongside another suspect, Gao Pei Yu, who is currently at large.

The charges, filed by EFCC counsel, Bilikisu Buhari-Bala, with Chinenye Okezie and Hanatu Kofanaisa, stem from an alleged illegal operation carried out in May 2025.

According to the EFCC, the defendants conspired to defraud the Federal Government by illegally mining and attempting to export critical mineral resources, namely Mica, lithium-bearing ores like Spodumene and Petalite, and copper-bearing minerals such as Bornite and Cuprite, without authorisation from the relevant regulatory authorities.

Buhari-Bala informed the court that the actions of the accused violated Sections 8(a) and 8(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act of 1983 and are punishable under the same provisions.

“The defendants and others at large, without the permission of the appropriate authority, conspired among themselves to export Mica products, copper-bearing and lithium-bearing mineral resources out of Nigeria,” the prosecution stated.

The EFCC further alleged that the suspects were found in possession of various mineral samples, labelled with export markings such as T-12078LA (Muscovite and Leidolite of Mica), LSR585XD (Spodumene, Petalite, Anhydrite, Quartz, Magnesite, Bornite, Cuprite), and APP379XW (additional lithium ores), all allegedly intended for illegal export.

When the charges were read in court, the defendants pleaded not guilty.

Following their plea, the EFCC urged the court to remand the accused in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service pending trial.

However, the defence counsel, Jeremiah Okoro, pleaded with the court to allow the accused to remain in EFCC custody and requested permission to make an oral bail application.

Justice Aneke refused the defence’s request and ordered that Zhang and Gao be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

The judge then adjourned the case until July 4, 2025, for the commencement of trial.

The full charges read out in court include: Conspiracy to defraud the Federal Government and illegally export Mica, lithium, and copper-bearing resources without permission, unlawful possession of Muscovite and Leidolite (Mica Minerals) marked T-12078LA, intended for export, possession of APP379XW-labeled Spodumene and Petalite lithium ores, also for export without lawful authority, possession of LSR585XD-labeled Anhydrite, Quartz, Magnesite, Bornite, and Cuprite (copper-bearing minerals) intended for illegal export, and possession of additional lithium-bearing minerals marked LSR585XD (Spodumene and Petalite) for export, contrary to Nigerian law.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE