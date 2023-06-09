Mohammed Abba

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, arraigned two account officers of the Katsina State Government for fraud involving about N289 million.

The defendants, Sa’adu Maiwada and Sani Lawal allegedly committed the crimes in their capacities as Sub-Treasurer and Deputy Sub-treasurer in the office of the Accountant-General of Katsina State, respectively.

A statement by EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the defendants were arraigned before the Katsina State High Court on five counts of conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

The defendants allegedly conspired and converted N289 million belonging to their personal use in 2017.

“Investigation revealed that the defendants laundered the stolen funds through the account of Integrated Gas Services Limited, a company where the first defendant (Maiwada) is a director.

“The sum of N49, 000,000 was also allegedly transferred from the account of Integrated Gas Services Limited to the personal account of the second defendant (Lawal BK) who is now the Deputy Accountant General of the state,” the statement said.

The defendants however pleaded not guilty to the charges and were subsequently granted bail by the judge, Musa Danladi who adjourned the trial until 24th July 2023.