Eeshoohdee appreciates fans with Momoyan

Mama Records frontline act, Eeshoohdee, has had a good year despite the coronavirus pandemic that kept many musicians grounded for months. From dropping hit songs, including ‘No Cap’ and ‘Today’ and taking his music to new heights, the singer is back with a new single entitled ‘Momoyan’.

As music business picks up gradually, Eeshoohdee says his new music is another way of saying ‘thank you’ to those who have stood by him and still craves for his music.

Produced by Dj Knory, the singer takes his fans down memory lane in ‘Momoyan’ and gives insight into what growing up for him looked like.

He recalls how he chased his dreams while hailing few individuals and calls on God to protect him in the highly competitive Nigerian music industry.

Eeshoohdee says he is one of the few artistes that can rap and sing comfortably in his mother tongue without stressing the listener.

“This unique talent of mine makes this new song enjoyable and relatable even by those who do not understand the language. This a follow-up to the chart-topping and fan-favorite record ‘No Cap’ which has gone on to become one of the emerging songs in the country.

The visuals for ‘Momoyan’, according to him, is expected to hit screens in coming days, as the Mama Record’s team has already shot the visuals on various location in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

