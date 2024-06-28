Management of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has denied calling on its customers to apply for a free prepaid meter, as has been speculated via video online.

Emeka Ezeh, the EEDC head of corporate communications, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, Anambra State Capital, on Friday, said the information is not only incorrect but laced with mischief aimed at misleading unsuspecting customers and creating confusion within the space.

The statement read, “Attention of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has been drawn to a video circulating on the social media space, made by one Mazi Okechukwu Cyril Nwuche, who claims to be a lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, and the Anambra State Chairman of the South East Electricity Consumers Association (SEECA), purporting that EEDC is calling on its customers to apply for a free prepaid meter.

“This information is not only incorrect but also laced with mischief aimed at misleading unsuspecting customers and creating confusion within the space.

“While EEDC encourages its customers in need of metres to apply and have their premises metered, it is important that they are armed with the right information and that they also understand the procedure in place for meter acquisition.

“EEDC clearly states that the Metre Asset Provider (MAP) metering scheme remains the available metering option for customers who want to acquire prepaid metres.

“This arrangement allows the customers to pay for the metre and be reimbursed through energy over a period of time.

“All they need to do is simply log on to the EEDC website (www.enugudisco.com) and fill out the metre application form to initiate the process.

“Alternatively, customers can visit their respective district offices or service centres with a copy of their bills for further assistance by the customer service representatives.

“It is pertinent to note that customers living in communities that are under a bulk billing arrangement cannot apply individually for prepaid metres unless the community opts to be debulked, which will require enumeration and the creation of an account for the individual customers. That is the only time individual customers within such a community can apply to be metered.

“Regarding the issue of “free metres” for customers. Recently, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) came up with an initiative specifically designed to close the metering gap for unmetered customers within the Band “A” feeders. Modalities for this programme will be made known to customers once it is ready.

“It is the responsibility of EEDC to provide its customers with accurate information. Customers are therefore advised to always seek clarification and make inquiries on issues of concern through the approved EEDC communication channels.

“These include its website (www.enugudisco.com), social media handles (Facebook, X, and Instagram), 24/7 Call Centre (02084700100), or by visiting the Customer Service Unit at the District Office.

“Misinformation spread by opinionated individuals like Mazi Okechukwu Cyril Nwuche and his group members (SEECA) should not be given any credence, as they are out to mislead and misinform unsuspecting customers, thereby creating confusion amongst EEDC customers.

“EEDC remains committed to providing improved service to its esteemed customers, the statement concluded.

