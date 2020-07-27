EEDC decries rising rate of vandalisation of its facilities by criminals 

The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) has expressed concern over the rising cases of vandalism within its network, appealing to customers to be more vigilant in ensuring that the installations serving them are not vandalised.

The Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, who made this known in a statement made available to Tribune Online in Awka, on Sunday, regretted the way and manner power facilities belonging to EEDC are being vandalized across its network.

Ezeh said that this negative trend is not only affecting the organisation’s finances but adversely impacting the quality of services to customers who are subjected to darkness and untold hardship whenever the electrical installations serving them are vandalised.

According to him, the company records cases of vandalism of its electrical installations almost on a daily basis, and this ranges from armoured cables, feeder pillar units, transformer oil, etc.

“We have been recording cases of vandalism almost on a daily basis across the network, and this should not be allowed to continue”

In some cases, investigations have led to the recovery of vandalised items at the residence of these vandals who happen to live among other tenants.

“We, therefore, appeal to our customers to be more vigilant, ensure that the electrical installations within their neighbourhood are not attacked, and also report any suspected activity to the nearest police station”

It was also gathered that EEDC has intensified effort in its engagement with critical stakeholders to forestall this ugly trend. These include the traditional rulers, President Generals, Vigilante Groups as well as the government security agencies such as the Nigerian Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nigerian Army.

Ezeh acknowledged that the vigilante groups have been quite helpful in apprehending some of the vandals who are currently in Police net awaiting prosecution. It is also on record that some convicted vandals are also serving their terms in the various Correctional Centers.

He commended the efforts and commitment of the respective stakeholders for working tirelessly in ensuring that those behind these clandestine acts are apprehended and brought to justice.

He reiterated EEDC’s continued commitment towards tackling this growing trend and called on well-meaning and law-abiding customers to join hands in the fight, as they (customers) are the worst hit when these installations are vandalised.