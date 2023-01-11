EduTimes Africa magazine for launch Monday, January 23, 2023

A Special publication “Edutimes Africa” published by Adebiyi Oke will be officially launched virtually on Monday, January 23rd. The brief and very businesslike ceremony is billed to begin at 3 pm and end by 4 pm.

A release signed by the Editor In Chief of the magazine, Oladapo Akande, disclosed that the monthly magazine was jointly founded by the trio of Adebiyi Oke, Oladapo Akande and Kammonke Abam, who are deeply worried about the poor state of the education sector in the African continent.

He said it was disheartening that youths now consider education as a scam and lamented the general neglect of this vital sector by governments.

The Editor in Chief lamented the high unemployment rate in the country and condemned the perennial strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other stakeholders, which always disrupt the academic calendar.

He described “EduTimes Africa” magazine as a necessity which connects education to people in a way that is practical and useful.

He said various segments of the magazine enlighten and guide the African youth and bring to the fore, innovations and germane perspectives written by seasoned educationists and patriots.

The “How Education Made Me” segment of the magazine contains inspirational interviews of highly successful individuals, who attribute their successes in life to soft skills, valuable habits and positive attitudes garnered in their trajectories, before and after graduation.





Dignitaries expected at the launch include Professor Segun Ajibola, former President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers Nigeria and currently a lecturer at Babcock University; Mrs Maureen Ihonor, an Education Consultant and retired Director of Corona Schools Trust Council and Mr Guido Stock, head of the Commercial section at the Austrian Embassy.