Educationist lauds Oborevwori on infrastructure, educational development in Delta

As Delta State counts its gains in two years under Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration, an education strategist, Mr Clement Siakpere, has commended the governor for what he described as remarkable strides in infrastructure and educational development across the state.

Siakpere who is Executive Assistant to the Governor on Education Monitoring, noted in a statement on Thursday that Oborevwori has demonstrated an uncommon commitment to the delivery of good governance through his administration’s MORE Agenda, which prioritises meaningful development, opportunities for all, realistic reforms, and enhanced peace and security.

“Two years into his administration, Governor Oborevwori has proven his critics wrong. From the commissioning of key road projects to the rehabilitation and construction of schools as well as the recruitment of qualified teachers, the governor has shown great leadership with a human face,” Siakpere said.

The former Registrar of the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, commended Governor Oborevwori on the multiple road projects and Medical Equipment inaugurated in Warri, such as the construction and dualisation of major roads in urban and rural communities, as well as the upgrade of educational facilities across the three senatorial districts.

According to him, these projects are not only improving the quality of life for residents but are also laying the foundation for long-term socio-economic growth.

Siakpere also praised the administration’s investments in technical education and youth empowerment, describing the recently completed Omadino Technical College, Omadino in Warri South Local Government Area, as “bold steps toward reducing unemployment and improving skill acquisition among the younger population.”

He urged Deltans to continue supporting the Oborevwori administration, adding that sustainable development requires collective effort and consistent leadership.

“Governor Oborevwori’s performance within just two years offers a glimpse into what is possible with purposeful governance. If this pace is sustained, Delta State will certainly witness a new era of prosperity and inclusion,” he added.

Governor Oborevwori, who took office on May 29, 2023, has consistently emphasised his resolve to build on the achievements of past administrations while charting a new course for inclusive development in the state.

