Education, the path to people’s liberation

At about this time last year, the Nigerian People’s Liberation Front (NPLF) was featured in the ‘Letters to the Editor column of the Tribune newspapers.

I had envisioned hundreds of patriots, freedom fighters, those who are sick and tired of the merry-go-round activities of our corrupt politicians, political godfathers and their stooges in government, people who have proven themselves to be great leaders and have demonstrated their intelligence in their endeavours would come together and build a powerful alternative to challenge the charade on ground that has kept the country groping in the dark.

All the same, I believe God aligns Himself with the person who still fights on with determination even after the battle may seem to have been lost. My hope is that those who see the urgent need to free the poor from being unjustly sentenced by politicians to a life of penury and servitude would arise and rescue the poor.

Don’t stand back and let the poor die by avoiding responsibility. The situation Nigeria has found itself today could have ended up quite differently with Nigeria becoming one of the most prosperous in the world if men of vision like the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, were given the opportunity to serve this potentially great country, not the falsehood that is peddled today by political jobbers.

Tell me, how are we “together” with the blatant nepotism that has polarised the nation? If this country is the most prosperous black nation, how did we then become the poverty capital of the world?

The NPLF is lamentably handicapped. The common man on the street who is not interested in education can hardly be liberated. Education makes such a big difference. Politicians reaping from the ignorance of the people do not care because when you educate a man, you liberate him.

Look at our educational system today. Governments, parents, teachers, students, have shaved things down to a very low level. The system of government in developed countries was designed for well-informed and educated populace. Due to lack of education, the voting public cannot do any research on the candidates presented to them to determine their responsiveness to the will of the people when they are in power.

In some states, as soon as stooges are installed by godfathers, they pursue policies that throw millions into misery, into the unemployment market. Political leaders have regrettably shot down the very noon of the lives of breadwinners to pave the way for projects that will swell their private pockets and party coffers in some states.

It would simply be amazing how responsive our political leaders would become if the voters are educated enough to do research on parties and their candidates. Politicians even get away easily with falsehood.

Greed, injustice, oppression, selfishness and man’s inhumanity to man have become the norm. Freedom dies, but the rat race continues. In the end, the truth will prevail and all things will surely work together for the good of the common man on the street that is always at the receiving end of the cruelty of politicians.

Rabiu Jimoh, Ijebu-Ode.

