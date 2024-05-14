Kano State Commissioner of Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye ,has said that education serves as a catalyst for personal growth, elevating one’s status and contributing to the betterment of society at large.

This was just as Malam Dantiye,who was a former president of the Nigeria Guild of Editor , also described education as the best opportunity for the holistic development of individuals.

The Commissioner stated this during an annual national conference organized by the School of Secondary Education (Languages), Federal College of Education, Kano.

According to him,Investing in education is investing in the future,”

He further stated that education empowers individuals, opening doors to opportunities and equipping them with the skills needed to thrive in an ever-evolving world.

The Commissioner highlighted the unique value of conferences, noting that they provide unparalleled opportunities for knowledge acquisition beyond the confines of traditional classroom settings.

“Conferences like this offer a dynamic environment where participants can engage with cutting-edge research, exchange ideas, and gain insights that transcend the boundaries of conventional learning,” he stated.

Dantiye also stressed the need for educated individuals to actively contribute to the advancement of their communities.

He emphasized the pivotal role that educated citizens play in driving positive change across various spheres, from economic development to social welfare.

This was contained in a press statement signed on his behalf the

Director Special Duties Kano State Ministry of Information and Internal Affairs , Alhaji Sani Abba Yola,a copy made available on Tuesday to press in Kano

“As educated members of society, we have a responsibility to leverage our knowledge and expertise to uplift our community,” Dantiye remarked.